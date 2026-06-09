Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Solid in bulk relief Monday

Mikolas allowed three hits and no walks while striking out two over 4.2 scoreless innings of bulk relief Monday against the Giants.

Entering after an inning from opener Richard Lovelady, Mikolas didn't miss many bats but kept the Giants' offense off the board before exiting after 54 pitches (41 strikes). It was a nice rebound outing after surrendering six runs across six frames in his previous start against the Marlins, though the right-hander's season numbers remain quite poor. Mikolas will take a 1-5 record with a 5.90 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 61 innings (14 appearances) into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Mariners.