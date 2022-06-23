Corbin (3-10) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Orioles.

Corbin allowed three hits in the opening frame but was undone by a pair of solo home runs in the third inning. He has now surrendered multiple long balls in each of his last three starts, giving up a total 16 runs (nine earned) across 13.1 frames. That's added to a miserable season for Corbin, as he has a 6.60 ERA with a 63:28 K:BB across 73.2 frames.