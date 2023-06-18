Corbin (4-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out three.

It's the third straight loss for Corbin, though he's pitched at least six innings in eight of his last 10 starts. The 33-year-old left-hander has a 4.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 54:26 K:BB through 15 starts (84.2 innings) this season. Corbin currently lines up to face the Padres on the road in his next outing.