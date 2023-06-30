The Nationals placed Corbin on the bereavement list Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Corbin just pitched Wednesday against the Mariners and will presumably be back by his next scheduled turn in the Nats' rotation. The 33-year-old lefty stands 5-9 with a 4.84 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 66:29 K:BB in 96.2 innings (17 starts) this season.