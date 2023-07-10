Corbin (6-10) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over seven innings against the Rangers. He struck out six.

After taking the loss in five of his last six starts, Corbin picked up a win against one of baseball's top offenses Sunday. He got off to an incredible start, retiring each of the first 10 batters he faced to end up with one run against him across seven frames. The left-hander has had a rollercoaster stretch of starts, allowing six or more runs in two of his past four starts but has given up just one run between his other two appearances. Overall, Corbin owns a 4.89 ERA through 19 starts, a solid improvement from his ugly 6.31 ERA in 2022. Corbin's tentatively scheduled to make his next start during a three-game series with St. Louis right after the All-Star break.