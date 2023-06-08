Corbin (4-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on 11 hits and one walk over six innings against Arizona. He struck out four.

Corbin allowed a season-high 11 hits but walked only one batter after issuing eight free passes across his past two starts and posted his sixth quality start of the year. The veteran left-hander has given up multiple runs in each of his 13 starts this season and holds a 4.89 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB over 73.2 innings. Corbin is pitching better than he has over the previous two seasons, but he's still not doing enough to warrant much attention in standard fantasy leagues.