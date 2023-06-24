Corbin (4-9) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings against San Diego. He struck out three.

Corbin had his worst start of the season, and has now allowed 11 runs across his last 11 innings pitched. The former Diamondback is in the midst of another rough season, as he currently has a 5.32 ERA after posting a 6.31 mark last year. The veteran southpaw's next chance to redeem himself is tentatively slated to be against the Mariners on Wednesday.