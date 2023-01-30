Doolittle (elbow) said Friday that he'll be a full participant when pitchers and catchers report to spring training in two weeks, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. "I'm not limited in any way right now," said Doolittle, who underwent an internal brace procedure in July to address a partially torn UCL in his left elbow.

Though Doolittle turned 36 years old in September and is returning from a relatively unproven arm procedure, he's apparently responded well to his five-month rehab program and has since completed 11 bullpen sessions while gradually increasing the intensity of his throwing. The Nationals opted to bring back Doolittle on a minor-league deal in November, and the veteran lefty should have a good chance at breaking camp with a spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster if he avoids any setbacks during the Grapefruit League slate. Before injuring his elbow, Doolittle was in the midst of a strong start to the 2022 campaign, as he had yet to allow a run and put just one runner on base while striking out six over 5.1 frames.