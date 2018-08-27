Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws another bullpen session

Doolittle (toe) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

It was the sixth mound session for Doolittle since being shut down with left toe inflammation shortly before the All-Star break. While Doolittle hasn't been shut down from his throwing program, the Nationals haven't advanced him to throwing live-batting practice yet since he continues to experience some lingering pain. According to Danny Knobler of MLB.com, Doolittle believes he's turned a corner over the past few days, but the Nationals don't intend to bring him back from the 10-day disabled list during the current week. Doolittle's absence coupled with the foot injury Kelvin Herrera suffered in Sunday's 15-0 win over the Mets has left the Nationals' closer job in flux, though the impending return of Ryan Madson (back) from the DL could bring clarity to the situation.

More News
Our Latest Stories