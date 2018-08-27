Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Throws another bullpen session
Doolittle (toe) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
It was the sixth mound session for Doolittle since being shut down with left toe inflammation shortly before the All-Star break. While Doolittle hasn't been shut down from his throwing program, the Nationals haven't advanced him to throwing live-batting practice yet since he continues to experience some lingering pain. According to Danny Knobler of MLB.com, Doolittle believes he's turned a corner over the past few days, but the Nationals don't intend to bring him back from the 10-day disabled list during the current week. Doolittle's absence coupled with the foot injury Kelvin Herrera suffered in Sunday's 15-0 win over the Mets has left the Nationals' closer job in flux, though the impending return of Ryan Madson (back) from the DL could bring clarity to the situation.
