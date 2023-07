Garrett is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

With the Nationals facing off against left-handed starting pitchers in each of the last three contests, Garrett entered the lineup in left field each time but went a combined 0-for-10 with one walk against six strikeouts. The righty-hitting outfielder will move back to the bench Sunday in favor of Corey Dickerson while right-hander Dane Dunning takes the bump for Texas.