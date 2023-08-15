Ward (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with the Nationals' Florida Complex on Monday.
Ward yielded a pair of runs over two innings of work in his first game action since going down with a shoulder injury in early July. He figures to require a few more appearances before rejoining the Nationals' bullpen.
