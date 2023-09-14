Ward (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Ward had been on the shelf since July 3 with right shoulder inflammation. Though the Rule 5 selection had been working in relief for the Nationals this season, he got stretched out for starting duty during his time on the rehab assignment, covering five innings in both of his final two outings at Double-A Harrisburg. The Nationals don't appear to have an opening in their six-man rotation at the moment, so Ward will likely work in long relief for the time being. He could be a candidate to get a start or two down the stretch, however.