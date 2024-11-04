The Orioles claimed Ward off waivers from the Nationals on Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ward, who turns 28 in January, spent all of this season at Triple-A Rochester, posting a 5.64 ERA and 107:94 K:BB over 119.2 innings. He will likely begin 2025 as rotation depth at Triple-A Norfolk.
