The Orioles outrighted Ward to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Ward was plucked off waivers from the Nationals in November. He is no longer on the Orioles' 40-man roster but will remain in the organization. The right-hander held a 5.64 ERA and 107:94 K:BB over 119.2 innings with Triple-A Rochester in 2024.
