The Nationals recalled Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Lipscomb is taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Lane Thomas (knee). He posted a .563 OPS with one home run and four stolen bases over 14 games with the Nationals earlier this month and could get some reps at third base if the club wants to use Senzel in the outfield as a fill-in for Thomas.