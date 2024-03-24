Lipscomb finished the spring batting .400 (20-for-50) through 21 Grapefruit League games with one home run, one stolen base and a 5:7 BB:K.

The 23-year-old hasn't played above Double-A yet after being a third-round pick in 2022, but Lipscomb was one of the most impressive prospects the Nationals had in camp, looking big-league ready as a defender at multiple infield positions while raking at the plate. The organization wants him to play every day and he isn't yet on the 40-man roster, which would seem to have him ticketed for Triple-A to begin the season, but presumed starting second baseman Luis Garcia has struggled this spring -- in the Grapefruit League finale against the Mets on Sunday, he committed his fourth error in 17 games. As a result, Washington is giving serious consideration to having Lipscomb be the double-play partner for CJ Abrams on Opening Day.