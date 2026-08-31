Dion is slated to start Monday's game against the Marlins in Washington, D.C.

After being deployed as a bulk reliever behind an opener in four of his last five appearances, Dion will get the chance to make his first MLB start Monday. Since the 26-year-old lefty hasn't tossed more than 64 pitches in any of his big-league appearances to date, he'll likely be operating with a restricted workload and could struggle to reach the five innings he would need to hit to qualify for a win. Acquired from the Guardians on Aug. 3, Dion has pitched effectively since joining the Nationals, turning in a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 14.2 innings.