Dion (2-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over two relief innings. He struck out four.

Brad Lord took on the largest workload during a bullpen day for the Nationals, tossing 3.1 scoreless frames ahead of Dion, but the southpaw was the pitcher of record when his team broke open a scoreless tie with a three-run sixth inning. Dion has been a versatile option since being acquired from the Guardians at the trade deadline, and over 14 appearances (one start) and 28 innings for the Nats he's produced a 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB with two wins, a save and a hold.