Dion earned his first career save after retiring the only batter he faced in Saturday's 8-5 extra-innings win over the Cardinals.

Dion inherited a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the bottom of the 11th with the Nationals holding a three-run lead. He needed just two pitches to get the job done, retiring Leonardo Bernal on a flyout to right field to secure the win. This was Dion's major-league career save, although he hasn't been the Nationals' most reliable reliever lately since he's given up multiple earned runs in three of his last seven appearances dating back to Aug. 26. Still, he owns a 3.92 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB in 20.2 innings over his last 10 outings.