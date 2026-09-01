Dion took a no-decision against the Marlins on Monday, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in three innings. He struck out one.

Making his first career major-league start Monday, Dion fared as well as the Nationals could have hoped for. It was somewhat surprising to see the left-hander be lifted after throwing just 37 pitches (26 strikes), considering he's tossed as many as 64 for Washington this season. He's set to finish a two-start week this weekend against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, where he'll bring a strong 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB over 37.1 innings.