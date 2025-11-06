default-cbs-image
Madrigal cleared waivers and opted for free agency Thursday.

Madrigal missed the full 2025 campaign after undergoing surgery in February to repair a fractured left shoulder. The infielder, who'll turn 29 in March, will now hit the open market. He spent the previous three years with the Cubs before signing with the Mets ahead of the 2025 season.

