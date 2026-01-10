Madrigal (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Madrigal missed all of 2025 while recovering from a procedure he underwent in February to repair his fractured left shoulder. The 28-year-old is expected to be fully healthy by the time spring training begins, and he'll have a chance to make the Angels' Opening Day roster during camp. However, it's more likely he opens the season at Triple-A Salt Lake.