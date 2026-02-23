Madrigal (shoulder) is listed as an available bench bat Monday in the Angels' Cactus League game against the Rangers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After missing the entire 2025 season while recovering from February surgery to repair a fractured left shoulder, Madrigal doesn't appear to be facing any restrictions in spring training. He came off the bench to play second base in the Angels' spring opener Saturday against the Dodgers, recording a base hit and a walk in his two plate appearances. Madrigal could also get some exposure to third base in the spring as he looks to display versatility in his bid to win a utility role with the Angels, but he'll still be facing an uphill battle to crack the Opening Day roster.