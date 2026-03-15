Angels' Nick Madrigal: Sent to minor-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels reassigned Madrigal to minor-league camp Saturday.
Madrigal inked a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training back in January, but he appears set to open the season in Triple-A Salt Lake despite slashing .333/.391/.429 with a pair of doubles and three RBI across 23 plate appearances during Cactus League action.
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