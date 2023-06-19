Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

Hicks had slowed down a bit, going 1-for-9 over his last three games. The outfielder bounced back well as one of four Orioles to log multiple hits Sunday. He's been a good fit in Baltimore, batting .327 (16-for-49) over 16 contests with his new team. Overall, he has a .246/.341/.381 slash line with three home runs, 11 RBI, 20 runs scored and two steals in 44 contests between the Orioles and the Yankees.