Hicks went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-6 victory over the Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old Hicks has become a legitimate fantasy option again in Baltimore. He's now slashing .364/.488/.667 with two homers through 11 games with the Orioles after batting just .188 with a .524 OPS over 28 contests with the Yankees. Hick's overall slash line is up to .245/.342/.392 with three homers, 19 runs scored and 10 RBI across 117 plate appearances.