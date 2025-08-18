Orioles manager Tony Mansolino confirmed prior to Sunday's 12-0 win over the Astros that Jackson will serve as the team's No. 3 catcher behind Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo moving forward, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Widely regarded as one of the organization's top prospects, Basallo was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and entered the lineup at designated hitter for the series finale with Houston. While Rutschman is likely to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate for the rest of the season, Mansolino indicated that Basallo will be the top choice to handle catching duties when Rutschman needs a day off or is deployed as a DH. With that in mind, Jackson -- who had been serving as Rutschman's top understudy -- appears likely to see his already limited opportunities dwindle further over the final six weeks of the season. Jackson is slashing .227/.292/.591 with three home runs, four RBI and 11 runs over 48 plate appearances for Baltimore since being acquired from the Yankees on July 6.