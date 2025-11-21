default-cbs-image
The Twins acquired Jackson from the Orioles on Friday in exchange for Payton Eeles, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Jackson was on the non-tender bubble for the Orioles, so instead of cutting him loose, Baltimore was able to get a prospect for him. The 29-year-old catcher is a career .153/.239/.288 hitter over parts of six big-league seasons. Jackson could open next season as the Twins' backup catcher behind Ryan Jeffers.

