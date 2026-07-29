Orioles' Andrew Kittredge: Notches fourth save

Kittredge recorded the final out of the 12th inning Wednesday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 10-9 win over the Tigers.

The Orioles were down 7-0 after six innings, but once Tarik Skubal left the game for the Tigers, the visitors' offense woke up. Tyler Wells worked the ninth and 10th innings with the score tied, while Rico Garcia blew a save chance in the 11th, as the back of the Baltimore bullpen remains unsettled -- Kittredge is the fifth different pitcher to collect a save for the team since the All-Star break. The veteran right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run since June 20, but he has been tagged for six unearned runs during that stretch while posting a 1.20 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings and racking up one win, three saves and three holds over 15 appearances.