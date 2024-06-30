Santander went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Santander got the Orioles on the board with a second-inning homer, and his RBI double in the seventh provided a key insurance run. He may never want June to end -- he's batting .274 (29-for-106) with 13 homers and 26 RBI across 27 contests this month. The incredible surge has him up to 22 homers, 55 RBI, 46 runs scored, 14 doubles and no stolen bases through 78 games this season, though he's still batting a middling .233 despite his .813 OPS.