Santander rejected the Orioles' $21.05 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

This move was expected, as this is the 30-year-old Santander's one chance to get a big long-term deal. The switch hitter slashed .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs, 91 runs and 102 RBI in 155 games last season for Baltimore and he has 105 homers in 460 games over the past three seasons. If he signs elsewhere, Baltimore will receive a draft pick.