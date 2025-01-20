The Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Santander, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The deal includes an opt-out after 2027 season that can be voided if a 2030 club option is exercised. If the latter occurs, the total value of the contract would reach $110 million. It's a much-needed "win" for Toronto, as it has been in the running to sign numerous big free agents the last couple years but routinely has come up short. Santander is coming off a 2024 season which saw him slash .235/.308/.506 with 44 home runs, 91 runs and 102 RBI in 155 regular-season games with the Orioles. He will likely see plenty of starts both in left field and in the designated hitter slot.