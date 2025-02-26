Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Santander has been away from camp while tending to visa issues but is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Santander had reported to camp previously but then had to leave to sort some things out. He will go through a full workout Thursday before playing Friday against the Yankees. Santander signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto in January.