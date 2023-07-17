Santander went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Santander is up to an eight-game hitting streak, going 11-for-30 (.367) with three homers and seven RBI in that span. The outfielder continues to cycle between right field, first base and designated hitter as he maintains a starting role in the lineup. He's up to 17 homers, 54 RBI, 47 runs scored and a .275/.344/.503 slash line through 88 contests overall while hitting in the heart of the Orioles' lineup.