Santander went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-0 rain-shortened win over the Nationals.
Santander has five multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, though he's gone hitless in the other two contests in that span. Four of those 10 hits have left the yard, giving him 13 homers on the year. The outfielder is up to a .246/.342/.440 slash line with 36 RBI, 31 runs scored and six doubles through 269 plate appearances. He should continue to play regularly in the corner outfield spots while also batting in the heart of the order.
