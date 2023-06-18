Santander went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Sunday's 6-3 win against the Cubs.

The 28-year-old failed to cash in on two at-bats with a runner in scoring position, but he still produced some offense with a fourth-inning solo shot, which was his first home run since May 31. It was Santander's fourth multi-hit effort through 15 games in June, though he's hitting just .217 in 60 at-bats.