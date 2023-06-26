Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's victory over the Mariners.

After recording seven home runs in his first 66 games of 2023, Santander has smashed five long balls over his last six contests to bump his season total to 13. The 28-year-old has been on a tear over the last week, going 10-for-26 (.384) with six runs scored and nine RBI with three multi-hit performances.