Santander went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Royals.

Santander delivered a solo shot in the ninth inning to prevent the Orioles from getting shut out. The outfielder has been strong lately, going 12-for-39 (.308) with a pair of homers, six RBI and four runs scored in his last 10 games. The run of success has him up to a .236/.337/.409 slash line with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 27 runs scored and six doubles through 58 contests. He's also 0-for-2 on stolen base attempts this year.