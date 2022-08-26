Santander went 2-for-5 with one homer and three RBI in Thursday's victory over the White Sox.

Santander homered with one out in the first inning off righty starter Lance Lynn to open the scoring and finished the scoring with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th. The outfielder has been heating up in his las six games with a .346 average and .654 slugging percentage in 26 at-bats. The 27-year-old has recorded two or more hits in three of those six games.