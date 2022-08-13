Santander went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 10-3 win over the Rays.

Santander continues to swing a hot bat -- this was his third multi-hit effort in his last four contests. The outfielder is batting .317 (13-for-41) in August, lifting his season slash line up to .263/.342/.463 through 442 plate appearances. He's added 20 home runs, 60 RBI, 53 runs scored and 18 doubles. Santander is on pace for a career year in most of the counting stats as he continues to see a near-everyday role in the heart of the lineup.