Baker struck out two without allowing a baserunner to earn the save in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

Baker was called upon to protect a one-run lead and he had little trouble doing so to record the first save of his career. He concluded the 2022 season with 11 scoreless appearances, during which he maintained a 13:3 K:BB across 12.1 frames. It was Baker's first full season in the majors, and he was a solid contributor out of Baltimore's bullpen by posting a 3.49 ERA while also tallying nine holds.