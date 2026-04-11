Baker earned the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, allowing two hits while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk.

Baker got the call to the mound for the ninth inning to protect the Rays' two-run lead. He gave up back-to-back singles to open the frame before the two runners advanced to second and third on a fielder's choice, but Baker was able to escape with the save unscathed after striking out Randal Grichuk and getting Trent Grisham to pop out. Baker has collected two saves and a win over his last three outings and has allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven across five innings to open the season.