Orioles' Cade Povich: Drawing another start

Povich is slated to start Sunday's game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Povich was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday to make his first big-league start since May 7, and he delivered one of the finest performances of his career. The 26-year-old southpaw struck out seven batters and allowed seven hits and one walk over six scoreless frames in a 3-1 victory over the Angels. He'll be rewarded with another start to close out the week, but Povich may need another strong showing to boost his chances of sticking around in the rotation. Chris Bassitt (back) is slated to make his second rehab start this weekend and could replace Povich in the rotation the next time the Orioles require a fifth starter.