The Orioles placed Mullins on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 29, due to a right hamstring strain.

It's not yet known when exactly Mullins suffered the injury, but he sat out two games at the start of the week for rest purposes before rejoining the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, and he went 2-for-4 with a steal and two runs in that contest. The 30-year-old will be eligible to be reinstated June 8, though it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined. Cooper Hummel was added to the big-league roster in a corresponding move, and he could see action in center field while Mullins is out, along with Dylan Carlson and Jorge Mateo.