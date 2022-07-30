Mullins went 1-for-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Reds.
Mullins sparked the Orioles' ninth-inning rally for the lead with a two-run single. He stole second and scored on a Trey Mancini single. In his last six games, Mullins has cooled off a bit, going 4-for-20 (.200) with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and two steals. The outfielder is up to 22 steals in 28 attempts this year, and he's maintained a steady .259/.321/.385 slash line in 98 contests.
