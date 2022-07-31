Mullins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Even though he received a day off in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Rays, Mullins will end up getting another breather in Sunday's series finale. Manager Brandon Hyde hasn't indicated that Mullins is dealing with any injury, but before keeping Mullins active in fantasy leagues during the upcoming week, managers will still likely want to confirm the 27-year-old is included in the lineup Monday when Baltimore starts a three-game series in Texas.