Mullins went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base Wednesday against the Rays.
Mullins led off for the Orioles and was regularly on base, recording his fifth multi-hit game of the campaign. He also added his third steal of the season, his first since Aug. 18. While Mullins has very little power, he has a decent .280/.333/.360 line across 55 plate appearances and could be a source of stolen bases so long as Austin Hays (ribs) remains sidelined.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hits first home run of 2020•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Records second steal•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Recalled Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Optioned to alternate training site•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Added to 60-man roster•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Demoted to minor-league camp•