Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Starting rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tromp (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Delmarva on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Tromp resumed baseball activities shortly before the All-Star break, and he's been cleared to see game action. The catcher has been idle since July 1 after sustaining a lower back strain. He could be back before the end of July.
More News
-
Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Back to baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Not ready for baseball activities•
-
Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Diagnosed with lower back strain•
-
Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Leaves with back tightness•
-
Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Added to roster•