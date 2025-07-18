default-cbs-image
Tromp (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Delmarva on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tromp resumed baseball activities shortly before the All-Star break, and he's been cleared to see game action. The catcher has been idle since July 1 after sustaining a lower back strain. He could be back before the end of July.

