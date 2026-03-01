Atlanta reassigned Tromp to minor-league camp Sunday.

With Tromp sent out, Atlanta is left with Jonah Heim, Jair Camargo and Sandy Leon as its backup options at catcher behind Drake Baldwin in big-league camp while Sean Murphy (hip) remains on the mend. Tromp is expected to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett after he spent most of the past season in the minors.