McDermott (elbow) rejoined the Triple-A Norfolk rotation Saturday, striking out one over 1.1 innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits and two walks.

McDermott exited his final start before the All-Star break July 10 due to right elbow discomfort, but Norfolk never placed him on the injured list. Though McDermott ended up missing his first turn through the rotation of the second half, the right-hander made enough progress in his recovery from the injury to take the hill over the weekend. Through 11 appearances (10 starts) with Norfolk this season, McDermott owns a 7.80 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 42:35 K:BB in 42.2 innings.